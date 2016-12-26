Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) CFO Marshall Barber Sells 10,071 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Marshall Barber sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $604,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marshall Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Marshall Barber sold 6,424 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $366,168.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX) opened at 59.79 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.56. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. had a negative return on equity of 297.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $558 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Six Flags Entertainment Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Six Flags Entertainment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. by 24.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. by 512.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 20 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land, and it owns approximately 800 acres of other developable land.

