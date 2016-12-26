Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $5,485,000 Stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.1% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 20.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 119,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) traded down 0.58% on Monday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,943 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. Mosaic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Mosaic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.54 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Mosaic from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.

