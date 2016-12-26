SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 136.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,653,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after buying an additional 2,106,705 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,906,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $307,184,000 after buying an additional 151,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,234,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,051,000 after buying an additional 330,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) traded up 2.20% on Monday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512,626 shares. The company’s market cap is $10.60 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $26.74.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COG. Ladenburg Thalmann increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks Inc. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

