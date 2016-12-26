SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2,151,000 Stake in International Paper Co. (IP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 648,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in International Paper by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,765,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,698,000 after buying an additional 112,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,208,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,794,000 after buying an additional 406,477 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 106,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) traded up 0.45% on Monday, reaching $54.03. 1,212,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. International Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. International Paper had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co. will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.52%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.66 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Paper to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $260,452.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol L. Roberts sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $434,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company (International Paper) is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company operates in three segments: Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

