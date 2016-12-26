SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2,093,000 Stake in Macy’s Inc. (M)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Macy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Macy’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. 4,269,404 shares of the company traded hands. Macy’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.24. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business earned $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc. will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr cut shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.34 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

