Semafo Inc. (SMF) Receives Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased their target price on Semafo from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price target on Semafo from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Semafo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.05.

Shares of Semafo (TSE:SMF) opened at 3.95 on Friday. Semafo has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company’s segments include Mana, Burkina Faso; Natougou, Burkina Faso, and Other exploration. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining activities, including exploration, development and operations. Its properties include Mana project, which is located in Burkina Faso that includes the satellite Siou and Fofina deposits; Natougou advanced gold deposit, which is located approximately 320 kilometers east of Ouagadougou, and consists of a drill database of over 170 diamond, 625 multi-purpose (reverse-circulation (RC) pre-collar and core tail) and 550 RC drill holes; Banfora project, which is located approximately 200 kilometers south west of Mana, and Nabanga project, which is located approximately 250 kilometers south-east of Ouagadougou.

