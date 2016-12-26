Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Calpine Corp. (CPN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN) by 112.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Calpine Corp. were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calpine Corp. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,846,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,453,000 after buying an additional 743,309 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calpine Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Calpine Corp. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after buying an additional 717,885 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calpine Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calpine Corp. by 59.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 425,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN) traded up 0.87% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,071 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 232.80 and a beta of 0.95. Calpine Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company earned $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Calpine Corp. had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calpine Corp. will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calpine Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corp. cut Calpine Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Calpine Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. boosted their target price on Calpine Corp. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,104.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

