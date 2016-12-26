Sei Investments Co. Has $2,822,000 Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,413,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,271,000 after buying an additional 653,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,174,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,681,000 after buying an additional 329,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,967,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,037,000 after buying an additional 234,413 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,351,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,827,000 after buying an additional 734,681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,978,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,312,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded up 1.08% on Monday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 513,258 shares. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm earned $190.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/sei-investments-co-has-2822000-position-in-liberty-property-trust-lpt/1133449.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s operations are primarily conducted by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership. Its segments include Carolinas; Chicago/Milwaukee; Houston, Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Orlando; Philadelphia; Richmond/Hampton Roads; Southeastern PA; South Florida; Tampa; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis, Dallas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Southern California, Washington DC and other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.