Seaward Management Limited Partnership Sells 300 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Associated Banc-Corp were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 647,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 639,092 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Associated Banc-Corp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc-Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Associated Banc-Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc-Corp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks Inc. started coverage on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Associated Banc-Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc-Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

In other Associated Banc-Corp news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Utz sold 16,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $331,486.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at $971,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

