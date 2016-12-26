Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR)

Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Herman Miller in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Herman Miller’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 33.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 77.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Herman Miller by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 20.1% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

