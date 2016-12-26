Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) by 585.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNI. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 779,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 70,061 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter worth about $1,566,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the second quarter worth about $11,485,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) remained flat at $72.51 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 586,017 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.13. Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company earned $803.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. will post $5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNI shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. cut shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

In related news, major shareholder Adam R. Scripps sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $34,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,638 shares in the company, valued at $22,107,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward W. Scripps sold 354,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $23,144,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,825.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

