Scotiabank Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) in a report issued on Tuesday. Scotiabank currently has a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.83.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) opened at 29.72 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (Inter Pipeline) owns and operates energy infrastructure assets located in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline operates in four segments: oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction business and the bulk liquid storage business.

