Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 117.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 28.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) traded up 0.89% during trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. 38,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Saul Centers Inc. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

In other news, VP Joel Albert Friedman sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $76,514.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $83,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $439,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc (Saul Centers) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates in two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company conducts its business through Saul Holdings Limited Partnership and/or directly or indirectly owned subsidiaries.

