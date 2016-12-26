Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 29.90 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $63.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.63 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($4.83) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandesh Mahatme sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

