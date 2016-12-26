Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Linde AG (LIN) a €118.00 Price Target

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) has been given a €118.00 ($122.92) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a €175.00 ($182.29) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($145.83) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €172.00 ($179.17) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €132.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €156.29 ($162.80).

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 157.868 on Monday. Linde AG has a 52 week low of €113.97 and a 52 week high of €164.99. The company has a market capitalization of €29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.42.

About Linde AG

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

