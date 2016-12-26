Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 366.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 70.3% in the third quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1,497.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) remained flat at $93.53 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 444,042 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.32. Sanderson Farms Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.70. The company earned $790.80 million during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms Inc. will post $8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/sanderson-farms-inc-safm-shares-sold-by-shufro-rose-co-llc/1133363.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and the preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and prepared chicken items. The Company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors and casual dining operators principally in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern and western United States, and to customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.