Saddle Road Partners LLC Has $1,606,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

Saddle Road Partners LLC maintained its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock at the end of the third quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Saddle Road Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Saddle Road Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 8,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) traded up 0.90% on Monday, reaching $163.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,472 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44. UnitedHealth Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $46.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc. will post $8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen and Company set a $175.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $2,397,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,016,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,071,145.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

