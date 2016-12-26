RSA Insurance Group plc (RSNAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSNAY shares. HSBC upgraded RSA Insurance Group plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.085. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares. RSA Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.042.

About RSA Insurance Group plc

RSA Insurance Group plc is the holding company of the RSA group of companies whose principal activity is the transaction of personal and commercial general insurance business. The Company operates in four segments: Scandinavia, Canada, United Kingdom and Western Europe, and Emerging Markets. The Company provides insurance covers for a range of renewable energy technologies, including Wind Energy, which includes onshore and offshore facilities; Solar Energy, which includes photovoltaic, concentrated and thermal installations; Small Hydro, which includes power stations producing an output up to 50 megawatt, and Bio energy, which includes Biomass, Biogas and Waste to Energy plants.

