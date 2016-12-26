Royal Bank of Canada (RY) PT Raised to C$93.00 at Dundee Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Dundee Securities from C$87.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Dundee Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.64.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) opened at 91.68 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $92.29. The company has a market cap of $136.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/royal-bank-of-canada-ry-pt-raised-to-c93-00-at-dundee-securities/1132663.html.

In related news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 17,583 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total value of C$1,547,304.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.