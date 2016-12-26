Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Price Target to $54.00

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 61.73 on Thursday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 65.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in Paychex by 683.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Paychex by 17.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

