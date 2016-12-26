Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rite Aid Corp. had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business earned $8.60 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD) opened at 8.39 on Monday. Rite Aid Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Vetr raised Rite Aid Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Rite Aid Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Rite Aid Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rite Aid Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company’s segments include Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Company operates under The Rite Aid name. It operates approximately 4,560 stores in over 30 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. The Company’s Retail Pharmacy segment consists of Rite Aid stores, RediClinic and Health Dialog.

