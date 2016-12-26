RigNet Inc. (RNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of RigNet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNET. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RigNet during the third quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in RigNet during the third quarter valued at $152,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in RigNet by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RigNet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) remained flat at $22.25 on Monday. 28,125 shares of the company traded hands. RigNet has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company’s market capitalization is $398.88 million.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RigNet had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. RigNet’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RigNet will post ($0.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/rignet-inc-rnet-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts/1133286.html.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc (RigNet) is a provider of digital technology solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company provides managed remote communications, managed services and collaborative applications, focusing on offshore and onshore drilling rigs, energy production facilities, and energy maritime. The Company operates through three segments: Eastern Hemisphere, Western Hemisphere and RigNet Systems Integration and Automation.

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.