Ricky Chambers Sells 3,631 Shares of Fred’s Inc. (FRED) Stock

Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) EVP Ricky Chambers sold 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $72,220.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 715 shares in the company, valued at $14,221.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) opened at 20.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Fred’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company’s market capitalization is $755.86 million.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm earned $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Fred’s had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fred’s Inc. will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fred’s’s payout ratio is currently -18.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fred’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,866,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 136,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Fred’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,577,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,356,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Fred’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 874,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fred’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fred’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Fred’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens cut shares of Fred’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fred’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Fred’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Fred’s in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Fred’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

About Fred’s

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

