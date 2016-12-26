Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,509,000 after buying an additional 458,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after buying an additional 427,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,477,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,955,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 54.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,252,000 after buying an additional 357,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 238.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 629,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,429,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) traded up 1.12% during trading on Monday, reaching $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,649 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.58. United Rentals Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $109.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.14. United Rentals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals Inc. will post $8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.96.

In other news, Director Brian Mcauley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $693,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Keith Wimbush sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $61,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of equipment rental. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc (URNA) and subsidiaries of URNA. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts, general tools and light equipment, such as pressure washers, water pumps and power tools.

