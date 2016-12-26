Relx PLC (REL) PT Raised to GBX 1,750 at Liberum Capital

Relx PLC (LON:REL) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,215 ($15.08) to GBX 1,750 ($21.72) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.86) price target (up previously from GBX 1,370 ($17.00)) on shares of Relx PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.72) price objective on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($16.88) price objective on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.24) price objective on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,464 ($18.17).

Relx PLC (LON:REL) opened at 1438.00 on Thursday. Relx PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 631.02 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,514.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 29.56 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,366.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,397.42.

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,338 ($16.61) per share, for a total transaction of £99,480.30 ($123,470.65).

About Relx PLC

RELX PLC is a United Kingdom-based company holding shares in RELX Group plc. RELX Group plc is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX Group plc serves customers in more than 180 countries. The Company operates in four market segments.

