Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial Corp. were worth $45,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services now owns 42,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) traded up 0.07% on Monday, hitting $14.56. 8,573,764 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.46. Regions Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.73.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Regions Financial Corp. had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp. will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/regions-financial-corp-rf-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system/1133148.html.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered Regions Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $9.50 price objective on Regions Financial Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered Regions Financial Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Regions Financial Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

In other Regions Financial Corp. news, EVP William E. Horton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $158,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,945.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 69,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $744,769.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,744.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial Corp.

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.