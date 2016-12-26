Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $485.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $481.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $447.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $465.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 381.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.24 and its 200-day moving average is $387.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $325.35 and a 12-month high of $553.75. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.34, for a total transaction of $858,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,670,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $291,760,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,416,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,288,642,000 after buying an additional 795,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,810,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,139,992,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 403,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 232,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 418,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

