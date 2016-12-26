Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $427.96 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann set a $513.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $626.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 381.78 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $325.35 and a 52-week high of $553.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. The company earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total value of $1,176,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,125 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,017,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,213,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 616,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,730,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,646,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,290,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,785,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

