Reed Elsevier PLC (RELX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed Elsevier PLC (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America Corp. initiated coverage on Reed Elsevier PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Reed Elsevier PLC in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Reed Elsevier PLC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reed Elsevier PLC in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Reed Elsevier PLC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Reed Elsevier PLC (NYSE:RELX) opened at 17.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Reed Elsevier PLC has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Reed Elsevier PLC by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reed Elsevier PLC by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reed Elsevier PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Reed Elsevier PLC by 25.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Reed Elsevier PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reed Elsevier PLC Company Profile

RELX PLC is a United Kingdom-based company holding shares in RELX Group plc. RELX Group plc is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX Group plc serves customers in more than 180 countries. The Company operates in four market segments.

