Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Given a GBX 7,130 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a GBX 7,130 ($88.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($104.26) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 8,650 ($107.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 7,500 ($93.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($103.02) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,685.31 ($95.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 6811.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 48.02 billion. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 5,839.08 and a one year high of GBX 7,786.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,782.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,151.37.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 8,959 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,219 ($89.60) per share, for a total transaction of £646,750.21 ($802,718.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

