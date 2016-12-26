RBC Capital Markets Analysts Give Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) a $22.00 Price Target

RBC Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics AG has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.96.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) opened at 5.26 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $111.93 million. Nabriva Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics AG stock. Jackson Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Jackson Park Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Nabriva Therapeutics AG at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its product pipeline includes lefamulin, a Phase Three plueromutilin antibiotic in intravenous (IV) and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), and BC-7013, a Phase One topical pleuromutilin treatment for Gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections (uSSSSIs).

