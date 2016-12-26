Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Corey E. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,363.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,166,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 149.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 470,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 282,298 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 227,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 170.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 173,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) remained flat at $12.14 during trading on Monday. 54,429 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $499.27 million.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company earned $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 101.12% and a negative net margin of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider of security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an active approach to cyber security. The Company’s Rapid7 Insight Platform is a security data and analytics platform that provides solutions to cyber security that enables organizations to find and eliminate critical weaknesses and detect attacks in their information technology (IT) environments.

