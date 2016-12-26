Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vetr raised Qualcomm from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualcomm from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualcomm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Qualcomm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qualcomm has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 66.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. Qualcomm has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualcomm will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Now Covered by Susquehanna” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/qualcomm-inc-qcom-now-covered-by-susquehanna/1132918.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is 55.64%.

In related news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Francis Murphy sold 9,344 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $637,634.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 3,479.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 61.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualcomm

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.