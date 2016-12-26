Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Vice Chairman Sells $2,649,629.82 in Stock

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Vice Chairman John C. Fowler sold 98,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,649,629.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,057.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) opened at 27.35 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.40 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. Quad/Graphics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QUAD. Macquarie downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a print and marketing services provider. The Company’s operating segments are the United States Print and Related Services, and International. The Company operates primarily in the commercial print portion of the printing industry as a printer of retail inserts, publications, catalogs, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products and global paper procurement.

