Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report released on Friday. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.84 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) remained flat at $44.95 during trading on Monday. 1,596,632 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was down 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

