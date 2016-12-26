Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) opened at 2.4899 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 million and a P/E ratio of 73.2324. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc is a holding company. The Company is an international maritime transportation company focused on the product tanker sector. It owns a fleet of six double hull product tankers: Pyxis Epsilon with carrying capacity of approximately 50,300 deadweight tonnage (dwt); Pyxis Theta with carrying capacity of approximately 51,800 dwt, Pyxis Malou with carrying capacity of over 50,670 dwt; Pyxis Delta with carrying capacity of approximately 46,620 dwt; Northsea Beta with carrying capacity of over 8,650 dwt, and Northsea Alpha with carrying capacity of approximately 8,615 dwt.

