Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 42,781 Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,781 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel Corp. were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in Intel Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $44,489,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 102,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $1,166,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 172,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) remained flat at $36.97 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,287,281 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $175.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Intel Corp. had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corp. will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/putnam-fl-investment-management-co-sells-42781-shares-of-intel-corp-intc/1133455.html.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Vetr raised shares of Intel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.07 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel Corp. in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

In other Intel Corp. news, EVP Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,043,603.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $403,227.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.