PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. 3,559,409 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder operating in the United States. The Company, through Pulte Mortgage LLC, is engaged in mortgage banking operations and title operations. The Company’s subsidiaries are also engaged in the homebuilding business. The Company operates through Homebuilding and Financial Services segments.

