Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 205.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,467 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands Corp. comprises approximately 1.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 99,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 49.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.25. 1,905,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s payout ratio is 140.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $10,626,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that offers accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

