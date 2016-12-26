Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position Reduced by Loeb Partners Corp

Loeb Partners Corp lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co. comprises about 2.0% of Loeb Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co. were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 15.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 21.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.58% on Monday, reaching $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,195 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Co. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble Co. had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co. will post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks Inc. lowered Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Vetr lowered Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.49 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

In other Procter & Gamble Co. news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of Procter & Gamble Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $267,738.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,501 shares of Procter & Gamble Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $313,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble Co.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

