Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,950 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corp. makes up approximately 2.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corp. were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 18.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 952,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,332,000 after buying an additional 148,235 shares in the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 867,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,355,000 after buying an additional 111,027 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 149,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,140,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,541 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil Corp. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corp. will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s payout ratio is 140.19%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $97.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $463,905.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $957,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 176,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,414,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

