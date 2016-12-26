Prestige Brands Holdings’ (PBH) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Brands Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Brands Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Brands Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) opened at 51.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. Prestige Brands Holdings has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Prestige Brands Holdings had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Brands Holdings will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Invictus RG boosted its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 325.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 129.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 6.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Brands Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Brands Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Brands Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

