Premier Inc. (PINC) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,730,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,499 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Premier were worth $55,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $3,528,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at $10,407,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 27.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 316,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at $20,441,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Premier by 22.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) remained flat at $30.30 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,253 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.49. Premier Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Premier had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 34.65%. The company earned $313.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier Inc. will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. reduced their price objective on Premier from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

