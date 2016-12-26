Preferred Bank (pfbc) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:pfbc) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) opened at 51.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $52.41.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post $2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 47.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 340,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 109,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,157,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 52.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 209,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 23.1% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 209,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank, which offers financial services to individuals and companies in Southern California. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and individuals.

