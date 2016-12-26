Points International Ltd. (PCOM) Given $13.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Points International an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PCOM has been the topic of several research reports. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Points International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Points International worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/points-international-ltd-pcom-given-13-00-average-target-price-by-analysts/1133210.html.

Shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) remained flat at $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. 24,118 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.22. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. (Points) provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators using a common infrastructure. These services include a range of white label or private branded e-commerce services (Loyalty Currency Services) that enable the sale of loyalty currencies (such as frequent flyer miles, hotel points and credit card points), both retail and wholesale, and support the loyalty program consumer offerings and their back end operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.