PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Its principal subsidiary is Public Service Company of New Mexico, which provides electric power and natural gas utility services to more than 1.3 million people in New Mexico. The company also sells power on the wholesale market in the Western U.S. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNM. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) opened at 34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6810.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 119.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico and Subsidiaries (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company and Subsidiaries (TNMP).

