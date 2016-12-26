Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) Shares Bought by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. were worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. by 66.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. by 99.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE:PNW) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. 200,460 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.26. Pinnacle West Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $82.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Pinnacle West Capital Corp. had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corp. will post $3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Pinnacle West Capital Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 68.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In other Pinnacle West Capital Corp. news, EVP David P. Falck sold 5,331 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $408,781.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $367,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates primarily through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses (primarily electric service to Native Load customers) and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

