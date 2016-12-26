Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$42.50 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Dundee Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$43.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.61.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) opened at 33.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

