Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Petroleum Geo-Services is a technologically focused oilfield service company principally involved in geophysical and floating production services. PGS provides a broad range of seismic- and reservoir services, including acquisition, processing, interpretation, and field evaluation. PGS owns and operates four floating production, storage and offloading units and owns a small oil and gas company. PGS operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters at Lysaker, Norway. “

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) opened at 3.2184 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm’s market cap is $768.81 million. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.18.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 56.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. Analysts anticipate that Petroleum Geo-Services ASA will post ($0.58) EPS for the current year.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) is a marine geophysical company. The Company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation and field evaluation. Its segments are Marine Contract and MultiClient. The service lines within the Marine segment include Marine Contract, MultiClient pre-funding, MultiClient late sales, Imaging and Other.

