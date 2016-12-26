PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,515,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,637,000 after buying an additional 2,290,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,533,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,321,000 after buying an additional 475,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,726,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,250,000 after buying an additional 324,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,854,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,157,000 after buying an additional 480,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,834,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,010,000 after buying an additional 1,782,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.25% during trading on Monday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,303 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.51. PepsiCo Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $110.94.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business earned $16 billion during the quarter. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo Inc. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.11 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

